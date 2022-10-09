Celebrating the life of Costa Blanca saxophone legend Frank Abrams at Ope Moraira

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 October 2022 • 9:09

Frank Abrams at Ope Moraira. Image: Frank Abrams/Facebook

AN outpouring of tributes have been made to an incredible musician, Frank Abrams, who sadly died in hospital on Monday, October 3, after a sudden illness.

Frank Abrams, a very talented saxophonist originally from Swindon, England, made a great name for himself in the local bars and restaurants on the Costa Blanca.

As an incredibly popular of the community, Frank will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In honour of Frank, on Tuesday, October 11, several musicians and his family will get together at the Ope Discoteca in Moraira to celebrate his life.

The event starts at 3 pm and will run until late.

“Come join us and help celebrate the life of our beloved friend and entertainer Frank Abrams who sadly passed away on Monday, October 3,” the Discoteca wrote.

“Musical contributions, all day, from musician friends and family of Frank.”

The Euro Weekly News family are saddened to hear of Frank’s death and offers his friends and family our thoughts and prayers.

