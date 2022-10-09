Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of a glittering career

Ronaldo, who has been relegated to the bench for the majority of his time under Erik ten Hag, scored the goal after just 14 minutes on the field on Sunday, October 9. The goal was his first of the new season.

The Portuguese international was brought on as a replacement on the half-hour for the injured Anthony Martial.

The goal took Ronaldo’s tally with Manchester United to 144 and allowed the club to take full points after beating Everton 2-1.

Ronaldo remains the record goalscorer for Spanish giants Real Madrid, having scored 450 times during his spell with the club. He also scored 101 goals for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

He also holds the record for his country and for international football, with 117 goals to his credit.

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who scored his 700th club goal will still be scratching their heads wondering why the prolific goal scorer is still warming the bench.