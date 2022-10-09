Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of a glittering career

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 October 2022 • 21:43
Cristiano Ronaldo - Image Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley / Shutterstock.com
Ronaldo, who has been relegated to the bench for the majority of his time under Erik ten Hag, scored the goal after just 14 minutes on the field on Sunday, October 9. The goal was his first of the new season.
The Portuguese international was brought on as a replacement on the half-hour for the injured Anthony Martial.
The goal took Ronaldo’s tally with Manchester United to 144 and allowed the club to take full points after beating Everton 2-1.
Ronaldo remains the record goalscorer for Spanish giants Real Madrid, having scored 450 times during his spell with the club. He also scored 101 goals for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.
He also holds the record for his country and for international football, with 117 goals to his credit.
Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who scored his 700th club goal will still be scratching their heads wondering why the prolific goal scorer is still warming the bench.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.