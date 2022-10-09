By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 15:06

Elche campaign to replace household appliances with energy-efficient ones. Image: KsanderDN/Shutterstock.com

THE councillor for Energy Efficiency and Trade, Felip Sanchez, announced the launch of a campaign of vouchers aimed at the renewal of household appliances for more energy-efficient appliances.

This comes with the dual purpose of helping families in their domestic economy and contributing to sustainability.

Elche Government Board gave the green light to this initiative which will commence on Friday, October 14, when consumers will be able to pre-register on the website elxelectrorenova.es

The vouchers can be used from October 17 until November 7.

Felip Sanchez confirmed: “The Energy Efficiency Department has earmarked €1,050,000 to carry out this new campaign after the one we have already launched for professionals.”

The councillor explained that we are at a time when the high cost of electricity bills is one of the main problems for family economies and household appliances are the biggest consumers of electricity in homes.

Felip pointed out that “the age of these appliances makes the electricity bill more expensive, so what we are trying to do with this campaign is to get the public to replace their appliances with more efficient ones that consume less.”

The ‘Elx electrorenova’ vouchers have now been created. There are two types of vouchers: one of €250 for which the consumer must pay €50, and another of €360 for which the consumer must pay €60. The grants are €200 euros or €300 euros at the consumer’s choice.

The councillor confirmed that: “The appliances must be purchased in an establishment with a physical shop in Elche and the purchasers must also reside in Elche.”

