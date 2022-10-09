By Matthew Roscoe • 09 October 2022 • 8:40

Former US President Donald Trump calls for immediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Image: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

PEACE talks must begin immediately if the conflict in Ukraine is to end soon, former US President Donald Trump has said during a speech to supporters in Nevada on Saturday, October 9.

Trump said: “We must come to immediate negotiations to end the war peacefully or we will come to a third world war.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump has called on Russia and Ukraine to come to the negotiating table.

“Be strategic, be smart. Make a deal now. Both sides need it and want it,” he said in late September. He also offered his candidacy as a mediator, as reported by rbc.ru.

In a recent interview on Real America’s Voice, Trump also criticised the Biden administration for the dangerous “rhetoric” in the months leading up to the Ukraine invasion which he believed forced Putin’s hand.

“They actually taunted him, if you really look at it. Our country, and our so-called leadership, taunted Putin. I said, you know, they’re almost forcing him to go in with what they’re saying. The rhetoric was so dumb,” he said.

The negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine came to a standstill in early April following the publication of the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region – in what Russian media and government authorities considered at the time to be staged and intentionally provocative.

After Russia held referendums in the DNR, LNR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree stating that Kyiv refused to negotiate with Moscow while the country was led by Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine officially refused any negotiations with Putin, in the relevant decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported on Tuesday, October 4.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on September 30 on Ukraine’s actions in response to Russia’s attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which makes negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin impossible.

Putin’s press secretary Peskov responded at the time, stating: “We will wait for a change in the position of Zelensky or the future president of Ukraine.”

