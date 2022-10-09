Gastro Vegabaja VII Festival

By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 14:34

Rosario Martinez, Jose Ignacio Pastor and Herick Campos. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

The Gastro Vegbaja VII festival will be held from Friday, October 28, until Sunday, October 30, and for the first time will be held at the Torrevieja International Auditorium.

The Councilor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez, confirmed that: “Gastro Vegabaja is an opportunity to enjoy the gastronomy of our city and the region accompanied by the family.”

“It is an event that has been growing little by little until and this year we can enjoy it in a unique location such as the International Auditorium,” she added.

the president of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca (AEHTC), Jose Ignacio Pastor, has invited all the residents of Torrevieja and the region to visit the festival to enjoy the best gastronomy and the best local products.

The General Director of Tourism, Herick Campos, congratulated both the association and Torrevieja town hall for continuing to put on events that have the hospitality sector as a protagonist, one of the most important in the Valencian Community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.