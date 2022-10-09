Gastro Vegabaja VII Festival

By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 14:34
Rosario Martinez, Jose Ignacio Pastor and Herick Campos. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall
The Councilor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez, confirmed that: “Gastro Vegabaja is an opportunity to enjoy the gastronomy of our city and the region accompanied by the family.”
“It is an event that has been growing little by little until and this year we can enjoy it in a unique location such as the International Auditorium,” she added.
the president of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca (AEHTC), Jose Ignacio Pastor, has invited all the residents of Torrevieja and the region to visit the festival to enjoy the best gastronomy and the best local products.
The General Director of Tourism, Herick Campos, congratulated both the association and Torrevieja town hall for continuing to put on events that have the hospitality sector as a protagonist, one of the most important in the Valencian Community.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
