By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 18:06

Home has a significant impact on the happiness of Finns. Image: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

The home is directly connected to the happiness of Finnish people, according to Asuntosaatio’s Happiness at Home survey

Home was brought up as the second most important source of happiness, right after health. The importance of health has decreased slightly from last year as the coronavirus pandemic subsided.

According to a recent survey, the general happiness of Finns is on the decline, and the feelings experienced at home have undergone a change.

The barometer measuring general happiness is still high, as almost three out of four respondents say that they are happy with their lives. However, compared to last year’s Happiness at Home survey, the happiness of Finns is on the decline.

Feelings of peace, happiness and joy are experienced the most at home. Compared to last year, positive feelings are experienced slightly less, and feelings of anxiety, depression and insecurity have become more common. The experience of loneliness has also increased.

Although a clear majority of Finns (71 per cent) report that they are most comfortable by themselves or with their family, the Happiness at Home survey shows that communities are also an important source of happiness.

According to the survey, community members are clearly happier than average. Happiness is increased by all kinds of communities, from the neighbourhood to hobby groups, sports clubs and ideological organisations.

