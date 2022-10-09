Horrific crash on M25 leaves 19 year old woman dead and two people have been arrested

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 17:48

Image - M25: Jarek Kilian/shutterstock

A horrific crash has resulted in the death of a 19 year old woman on the M25. Two people have been arrested following the fatal collision, according to the Met Police.

The crash involved an HGV, BMW, and a black Vauxhall Mokka and occurred at around 6.42pm between junctions 24 and 25 near Enfield last Thursday.

The 19 year old woman who died in the accident was driving the Vauxhall, and another passenger in the same vehicle remains in life threatening condition at an East London hospital.

Those arrested were the HGV and BMW drivers respectively, both of whom were thought to have caused the collision due to careless driving. They have both been taken into custody but released on bail.

Met Police detectives are continuing investigations into the incident and have requested that anyone with any information or dash cam footage either call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6586/06Oct. To remain anonymous, anyone with any information to share can also do so by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

