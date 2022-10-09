How does Supontis Token compare with VeChain and Algorand?

By EWN • 09 October 2022 • 12:20

Due to the changing nature of the technology, blockchain-based platforms now incorporate features like Decentralized Finance, Non-Fungible Tokens, and interoperability into their services.

Among other things, developing these creative ideas is preparing many of these platforms for the advancement of Web 3.0. However, for Web 3.0 to become accessible to everyone, it must be interoperable across several blockchain networks. This is where the Supontis Token (SUP) platform comes into play.

Supontis Token (SUP) will bridge assets between blockchains. The initiation of asset transfer would ignite the platform to lock assets in the initial chain. This action leads to equal amounts of valuables in the main blockchain and the end location.

However, using a smart contract leads to the execution of the transfer through two steps. Furthermore, the mechanism ties the value of assets in the original blockchain to the destination blockchain. This action ensures that these assets maintain the same value across the blockchains.

The Supontis Token platform was created on the Binance Smart Chain. As a result, it relies on the platform for its core functions. This dependence facilitates the cross-chain connectivity of assets between Binance, Tron, and Fantom.

The top reason for selecting the BNB Smart Chain would be its programmable smart contract. The programming language for this smart contract is ‘Solidity.’ This language is very secure.

Another beneficial feature of BNB would be the compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). With its easy and secure programmability, this factor makes it a successful Decentralized Finance (DeFi) network. It is rated third by considering Total Value Locked (TVL).

What is Supontis Token?

The Supontis Token – SUP is BEP-20 compatible and built on BNB Smart Chain. Individuals can use this utility token for transactions. Token holders are offered governance rights. This ensures that these holders can have a say on developmental proposals.

These holders can actively vote on the progress incentives of the DeFi and Decentralized Autonomous Organisation. This afforded ability makes SUP the best cryptocurrency to invest in in 2022.

Various functions of Supontis Token

SUP staking: The staking of SUP is possible through the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Token holders can improve the integrity of the network system. In turn, they are liable to earn extra cash from this staking action. SUP listing on PancakeSwap and UniSwap: The SUP token will be enlisted on certain DEX and Centralised Exchange (CEX) platforms, including PancakeSwap and Uniswap. Individuals can purchase through presales, but tokens will be available on the mentioned platforms after launching. SUP remains the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Supontis Token versus VeChain and Algorand

VeChain token

The VeChain platform is a DAO-governance-enabled ecosystem that aims to solve significant data hurdles for the world’s industries.

However, the platform comprises two native tokens – VET and VTHO. The former acts as a value storage and transfer medium. The VET token is used to mine VTHO. The VET token is used to mine VTHO. However, the latter ends as payment for gas, thus reinventing the purpose of VET.

Algorand token

Algorand is said to be secure and scalable. In addition, the platform supports a Decentralized cryptocurrency for trading transactions.

ALGO stands as the Native token of the Algorand in form. The aim is to make it scalable, secure, and decentralized. However, the consensus algorithm – Proof-of-Stake- supports the token staking process.

The Supontis Token platform triumphs over these two washed-up platforms and tokens in the following ways:

Tight Security: A platform’s integrity is defined by its security. The foundational framework contributes to and facilitates safety. Employing the use of the BNB smart chain ensures asset safety.

Fast transactions: Using the BNB smart chain enables the blockchain to handle transactions without slowing down simultaneously. This is due to the better programmable features compared to the conventional smart contract blockchain.

Low transaction costs: BNB ensures that trades are cheap on the blockchain. The trades are also facilitated with faster transaction approvals. This allowance enables the rating of SUP highly on the coin market.

The Supontis Token is rated highly on the best cryptocurrency list. So, hurry up and purchase SUP tokens.

To find out more about Supontis Token (SUP), visit the links below:

Presale: https://register.supontis.com

Website: http://supontis.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/SupontisTokenOfficial

Sponsored