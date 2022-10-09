King Charles III coronation to break with traditions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 October 2022 • 23:11

King Charles III . Image: Peter Rhys Williams/Shutterstock.com

The coronation of King Charles III is going to break with tradition according to reports, with the event being reduced to a little over four hours.

As of Sunday evening, October 9 there was no formal confirmation from the palace to the reports of the pared-down event.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

King Charles is known to favour streamlining the monarchy, as he is making it reflect the modern times in which he lives.

According to the Mail on Sunday’s source, he is in favour of retaining an element of grandeur and tradition, including making use of the 1762 Gold State Coach.

He is also said to favour reducing the number of attendees, to a relaxation of the dress code and a shortened service. He is also said to be in favour of an event that brings the monarchy closer to the people.

The plans are apparently being made under a blueprint known as Operation Golden Orb, however, that has yet to be confirmed as have any details.

The organisation of the event will still be handled by the Duke of Norfolk, but it is believed Prince William will also be involved. It is understood that they have also been told to keep the event in line with the current cost of living crises, which could see many traditions including the handing over of gold dispensed with.

What won’t change is the television coverage, which is expected to be a hugely popular event that will be broadcast throughout the world.

Speculation as to the format of the coronation of King Charles III is rife with public interest in the event high.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.