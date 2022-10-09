Knife-wielding man shot dead after entering police car park named

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 October 2022 • 22:29

Kate Meynell - Image Nottinghamshire Police

The knife-wielding man who was shot dead by armed police on Friday after entering their car park has been named.

Police today Sunday, October 9 named the man that was shot dead just after 10 am on Friday as Marius Ciolac.

Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after armed officers were called to the secure park at the police station off Ascot Drive. Less than 10 minutes after they arrived a gun was discharged and Ciolac was shot.

Officers treated him on the scene until an ambulance arrived, however, he died later in hospital from his wounds.

The incident is being treated as terror related according to Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell, but she stressed that enquiries were still ongoing. She also added that a knife was found at the scene.

According to Meynell the knife-wielding man’s next of kin have been informed. She continued saying that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting.