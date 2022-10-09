MetaDexa set to launch Cryptocurrencies with better profits than Polygon and Litecoin Combined

By EWN • 09 October 2022 • 12:20

Liquidity in cryptocurrency gives crypto enthusiasts the opportunity to easily swap between different tokens. In fact, tokens can be swapped to even government administered fiat currencies. Users can also earn free rewards and easily access order books. However, to relish these and 1000x profits, the way to go is the MetaDexa (METADEXA) way.

MetaDexa: Sending Crypto projects straight to the Moon

MetaDexa is known as a multiple blockchain furnished with an incredible launchpad that allows crypto projects to acquire the capital needed to fund them, retain early users, and access topnotch marketing. With the use of its native cryptocurrency, MetaDexa (METADEXA) token, users can enjoy superb services.

Moreover, MetaDexa (METADEXA) leads crypto enthusiasts through the artery to know about crypto projects with top quality. For the sake of authenticity, it provides those that have been incubated on its launchpad. In fact, once users find the crypto projects of their choice, they stand the chance to earn MetaDexa (METADEXA) token allocations which they can use to purchase assets. That is not all; users on the MetaDexa network can trade diverse project tokens and whilst they do this, they deliver liquidity to the network, and this allows them to gain fee rewards.

Validate transactions on Polygon and Earn Polygon (MATIC) Tokens

Polygon was originally known as Matic Network. Polygon is a Layer-2 blockchain network that is established on the Ethereum network. Therefore, by implication, Polygon (MATIC) can be referred to as an ERC-20 token. ERC-20 tokens are standard tokens that are utilised for developing and administering smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Polygon network is the only network whose native token, Polygon (MATIC) token, is staked on its blockchain. When users stake Polygon (MATIC) tokens, they are open to earn yearly interests as reward for aiding the Polygon network to validate its transactions. Polygon offers quality services and crypto solutions to users, innovators and industries alike.

The Polygon blockchain is known for faster transaction speeds. Users can carry out speedy transactions per seconds. In fact, these transactions occur at a lesser cost than that of Ethereum (ETH). It is no surprise that users are pleased to utilize it as the best chain for their decentralized finance applications.

Light Up transaction volumes with Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency with the endowment to process instant and near to zero expense fees to users across the universe.

Litecoin is also an open source, international fee settlement network that is thoroughly decentralized; void of interfering authorities. Due to this, users are able to govern their finances. Litecoin (LTC) has the potential to enable faster confirmation of transactions as well as an improved number of transactions per second. Moreover, its storage system is highly efficient and surpasses that of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Users on the Litecoin blockchain are being rewarded with 12.5 new Litecoin (LTC) tokens when they mine per block.

Website: https://www.metadexa.com/