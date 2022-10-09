By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 15:23

More than 200 triathletes expected to take part in Playas de Torremolinos Triathlon. Image: Torremolinos City Council

The Torremolinos Triathlon Club is promoting the event, which will involve 750 metres of swimming in the sea, 20 kilometres of cycling and 5 kilometres of running on Sunday, October 16 at 9:30.AM.

The Councillor for Sports, Ramon Alcaide, confirmed that: “This coastal enclave is ideal for a triathlon that returns after two years of absence due to the pandemic. It is a qualifying event in the provincial triathlon circuit.”

The competition, which is organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club with the collaboration of the Sports Delegation of the Town Hall, will once again be held in the Los Alamos area.

Those interested in participating in the event can register on the website of the Andalusian Triathlon Federation, www.triatlonandalucia.org. The registration fee is €25 for triathlon members and €32 for those who are not.

The competition will have both cash prizes and prizes in kind for the most outstanding triathletes as well as for the clubs with the highest participation.

