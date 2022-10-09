By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 18:44

Portugal expecting an influx of digital nomads at the end of October. Image: Kite_rin/Shutterstock.com

A digital nomad is a professional who works remotely and who takes advantage of the situation to live in several different places.



The lifestyle has become increasingly popular and has been desired by many people. Even more so today, and with the increase in remote work opportunities in the world, there are many professions in which it is possible to live as a digital nomad.

A new ‘digital nomad visa’ in Portugal comes into action on October 30 and Portugal is expecting an influx of remote workers to take advantage of it, Nacionalida de Portuguesa confirmed on Sunday, October 9.

To be able to live and work in the country, you must have a visa for digital nomads in Portugal, unless you have European citizenship.

The digital nomad visa (which is officially called a residence visa for the exercise of professional activity provided remotely outside the national territory – article 61-B) has been approved and is now part of the Foreigners Law.

It is a visa specifically intended for foreign professionals who provide their services remotely, either as a subordinate worker or as an independent worker.

Any foreign professional who fits into this situation and wants to live in Portugal can apply for a digital nomad visa.

