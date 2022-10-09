Romanian Minister of Defense Vasile Dincu says “the only opportunity for peace can be negotiations with Russia”

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 15:41
Image - Dincu: Gabriel Petrescu/shutterstock
According to Censor.NET with reference to G4 Media, Dincu expressed this belief that “the only opportunity for peace can be negotiations with Russia” on air on the Romanian Prima TV channel last Saturday. However, he also recognised at the same that “Of course, these negotiations are difficult”.
According to Dincu, “countries of the world, the OTAN, the United States” should carry out negotiations over Ukraine’s guaranteed security and for Russian peace, as already “Ukraine’ political class right now cannot allow an unfair loss of territory”.
Dincu allegedly believes that Russia has the resources to continue the war.
“It would be ideal to arrive at a situation of negotiation… the negotiation would also bring more benefits than what is happening right now, amidst the destruction of human lives and valuable materials” explained Dincu.
Dincu’s hope for peace negotiations come only a week after the Pope Francis interrupted the usual Sunday order last weekend to request an end to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict. He called the ongoing war “a mistake and a horror” as he bid both Ukrainian president Zelenskyy and Russian Russian President Putin to enter into peace talks.
