WATCH – Royal Navy tests jet pack suits for use in specialist missions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 October 2022 • 23:41

Navy Jet Packs - Image Youtube Gravity Industries

The Royal Navy is testing jet pack suits according to video footage posted online by Gravity Industries.

The footage, which appeared online on Sunday, October 9 and which has been covered by the Telegraph, shows servicemen flying using jet packs not dissimilar to those seen in the movies.

According to Salisbury-based Gravity Industries, the jet packs can reach speeds of more than 85mph (135kp/h) and can fly for around 10 minutes.

Founder and chief test pilot Richard Browning is an ex-marine who believes that the jet packs will enable servicemen to attack from rigid inflatables, effectively enabling them to board ships and other vessels.

That view is supported by the Royal Navy, who have been trialling the suits for a little over two years. They believe the packs could be used to storm targets in dangerous missions and difficult-to-reach targets.

A spokesperson said: “Marines use stealth and speed to board suspect vessels and are specialists in terrorist takedowns and anti-smuggling and piracy operations around the world.

“The commandos work in small teams in fast raiding boats to board suspicious vessels with the help of maritime snipers in Wildcat helicopters and drones.

“The trial looked at the utility of the jet suit – which allows the user to fly – in maritime boarding operations and the specialist vertical access techniques associated to them.”

It is understood that the packs were showcased while HMS Queen Elizabeth was in New York to host the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF). The AFF focuses on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.

The news that the Royal Navy tests jet pack suits will be watched with interest by armies across the world, many of whom will see the value in dealing with difficult situations.

