Stores in Malaga don’t want automatic doors

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 10:33

Image - Novikov Aleksey/shutterstock

Stores in Malaga have still not installed automatic doors in their buildings. This is one of the obligatory measures included in the central Government’s decree, implemented in August, to save energy.

One of the reasons that small businesses haven’t installed these doors is the cost that, according to Malaga Comercia, the price oscillates between 3,000 and 8,000 euros, and sometimes as much as 10,000, depending on the work needed.

The government gave a deadlines to all of the shops in Malaga to install automatic doors up to the 30th September. Currently in Malaga the percentage of establishments in the province that have installed these automatic doors has not risen to more than 10%.

For Salvador Perez, Malaga’s president of commerce, at the time of installing these doors the shops are encountering two main obstacles. On the one hand, the manufacturer that installs the doors “doesn’t have the capacity to put automatic doors in all of the shops in the timeframe the Government has outlined” and even less in mid summer. On the other hand, “in the majority of negotiations there has to be refurbishments to install the doors.”

This last inconvenience increases the cost of installation in such a way that the businesses can’t allow it. Perez has asked if “we have already forgotten what happened two year ago during the pandemic when we were trapped”. He also added that currently “we are so up to our necks that we can’t even collect our salaries and we don’t have more resources to continue spending” like this.

