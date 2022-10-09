By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 17:06

Image - ComposedPix

The Tories have tarnished their own reputation throughout the North East so much that the Conservatives could lose all of their seats across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham as indicated by latest polls.

The poll in question, by the 38 Degrees group, in association with research company Survation, suggests that the Tories will have no seats left in these North-Eastern parts of the UK by using the same data that correctly predicted 94% of seats at the 2019 General Election, as reported by The Chronicle.

It had seemed for the last three years that there was a reversal of the ‘Red Wall‘ throughout Northern parts of England, such as in 2019 when Blackpool, a historically Labour constituency, converted to the Tories, likewise with Blyth Valley, Bishop Auckland and North West Durham.

However, as the cost of living crisis has left almost a third (32%) of people in the North East worrying that they might have to use a foodbank, the poll suggests a defeat for Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed.

In addition to those worrying about being unable to afford groceries in the North East, the Survation poll revealed that 40% of people were concerned about being unable to afford their rent or mortgage payments, and more than half fear that their ever increasing energy bill costs will be out of their price range.

The CEO of 38 Degrees, Matthew McGregor, put it bluntly when he said that “after a toxic first month in office and a mini-budget that’s caused maximum chaos, Liz Truss has destroyed the North East’s trust in her party”. He also supposed that “if an election were held tomorrow, the Tories would face an electoral catastrophe in the region (the North East), because they’ve left the country facing a cost of living catastrophe.”

