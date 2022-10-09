UK retailing giant to offer pioneering clothing rental scheme

By Betty Henderson • 09 October 2022 • 19:20

British retailing giant fights fast fashion with exciting clothing rental service

British retailer John Lewis launched a clothing rental service on October 1. The scheme has been created through a partnership with clothing rental platform, Hurr, and will allow shoppers access to premium brands for a fraction of the cost of buying new.

Shoppers can browse the catalogue of participating brands online, then have the option to rent items for four, eight, 10 or 20 days. Items ordered arrive with a return label and packaging for dry cleaning. Online rental specialist, Hurr, then deals with dry cleaning before returning the items to John Lewis.

The scheme allows shoppers to fight the environmental impact of fast fashion while staying on trend! Announcing the scheme, John Lewis Executive Director, Pippa Wicks said, “John Lewis Rental allows our customers to experiment with fashion they love without it having to cost the earth”.

It follows the department store’s flagship rental scheme for children’s clothing which launched earlier in the year and earlier furniture rental scheme which has been popular for event organisers. The move will combat the demise of high street shopping which has hit the retailer hard.