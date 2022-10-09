Vladimir Putin to convene a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council

By Chris King • 09 October 2022 • 15:29

Image of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Source: Kremlin.ru

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council will be convened by Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to start the working week with a meeting of the permanent members of the Russian Security Council. This information was confirmed today, Sunday, October 9, on the ‘Russia-1’ television channel by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“The Security Council is scheduled for tomorrow. We will brief you on the topics to be discussed after the President speaks”, Peskov said. It is presumed that the main topic of discussion will be the attack on the 12-mile-long Kerch Strait bridge Kersh bridge in the annexed region of Crimea that occurred yesterday, Saturday 8.

According to the press secretary of the Russian head of state, Putin is also planning other events, including an energy forum and a meeting with elected heads of regions, as reported by gazeta.ru.

In addition, Peskov revealed that the President of the Russian Federation is preparing for a visit to Astana , where summits of the leaders of the CIS and “Russia-Central Asia” will be held. He did not provide any other details related to Putin’s work schedule.

Earlier it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to meet with Putin within the next three to four days. A meeting with the Russian president could take place soon if Putin convenes the Asian talks. No exact date has been specified though for any such likely meeting between Erdogan and Putin.

