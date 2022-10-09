By Matthew Roscoe • 09 October 2022 • 8:18

Zimbabwe reveals its loyalty following the referendums in Ukraine regarding Russia. Image: Adil_Designs/Shutterstock.com

Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of the national assembly of Zimbabwe’s parliament, said the country remains on Russia’s side even after the referendums in Ukraine’s DNR, LNR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, as reported on Sunday, October 9.

“Zimbabwe was and will remain on Russia’s side even after the referendums in Ukraine,” Russian news outlet RIA Novosti reported.

“Zimbabwe was on Russia’s side even before the referendums in terms of understanding the root causes of the current situation,” Mudenda reportedly said.

“Zimbabwe and Russia are both victims of sanctions and that makes us comrades in the sanctions battle. To the extent that we are victims of sanctions, we share with Russia the same consequences of sanctions.”

He added: “So it is not surprising that Zimbabwe is on Russia’s side.”

Although the country does not officially recognise the new regions joining Russia after the referendum, the process has begun by the cabinet on behalf of the president.

As noted, Russia’s State Duma unanimously ratified the annexation of the Ukrainian territories Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions into the Russian Federation.

On Monday, October 3, Russia’s State Duma ratified the annexation of four regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

This was then approved by the Federal Council and then by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

In related State Duma news, State Duma Deputy Oleg Morozov called the attack on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, October 8, “a declaration of war without rules.”

“The terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge is no longer just a challenge, but a declaration of war without rules,” Morozov told RIA Novosti following the explosion on the Kerch Strait crossing.

