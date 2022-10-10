10-year-old girl’s ovary removed after doctors mistook it for a ganglion

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 20:17

A 10-year-old girl’s ovary was removed by doctors in Murcia after they mistook it for a ganglion.

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) announced on Monday, October 10 that it would compensate the young girl who had been rushed into the hospital with appendicitis.

Doctors mistook it for a lymph node and removed the ovary during a routine operation in October 2019. As a result, the girl will receive €34,000 in compensation after her parents filed a suit against the hospital.

According to the suit the doctor found free, dirty and abundant fluid in her abdomen. During the operation, they removed what was believed to be a lymph node for a biopsy only to later discover it was actually an ovary.

Described by the girl and her parents as a reckless and unforgivable medical action, as was the explanation they were given. They were told a single ovary woman can have children, however, they neglected to say that the chances would be reduced as it could develop pathologies over time.

A medical inspection filed by the hospital suggested that the doctors involved would’ve had difficulty identifying the ovary given the extent of abdominal fluid. However, they do concede that it should not have been enough to warrant the removal of the ovary.

Compensation payments in Spain remain low as in the case of the 10-year-old girl whose ovary was mistaken for a ganglion and removed.

