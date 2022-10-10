Animal medicine seizure notice: Products shipped from Kenya stopped at Heathrow Airport.

Ukraine's SBU places 700 high-ranking Russian officials and politicians on the wanted list Close
By Brian O'Malley • 10 October 2022 • 20:47

Details of a seizure notice served for a medicinal product imported along with an animal.

The following veterinary medicines were imported with an animal into Heathrow Airport.

They were identified by an Animal Health Officer and the products were subsequently seized by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate. The parcel contained:

  • 1 envelope labelled “Gabix” containing 13 capsules
  • 1 envelope labelled “Galliprant” containing broken tablets

These products were intended for use in a dog and are not authorised veterinary medicines in the UK and had not been prescribed by a UK vet for use in the animal.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.

