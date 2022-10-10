By Brian O'Malley • 10 October 2022 • 20:47
Animal medicine seizure notice: Products shipped from Kenya stopped at Heathrow Airport. 1000 Words/Shutterstock.com
Details of a seizure notice served for a medicinal product imported along with an animal.
The following veterinary medicines were imported with an animal into Heathrow Airport.
They were identified by an Animal Health Officer and the products were subsequently seized by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate. The parcel contained:
These products were intended for use in a dog and are not authorised veterinary medicines in the UK and had not been prescribed by a UK vet for use in the animal.
The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.