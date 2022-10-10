BREAKING: Belarus officially joins Russia in war against Ukraine as Putin and Lukashenko agree to deploy joint regional grouping of troops

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 11:06

THE leaders of Belarus and Russia Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops to Ukraine, the Belarusian leader said.

The leaders of Belarus and Russia Lukashenko and Putin have agreed to deploy a joint regional group of troops to Ukraine, as reported by RIA on Monday, October 10.

“Due to the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This is all in accordance with our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start deploying the Union State grouping,” Lukashenko said.

“The backbone – I have always talked about this – of this grouping is the army, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. I have to inform you that the formation of this grouping has begun. It has been underway for, I think, two days already. My order was given to us to start forming this group,” he added.

The news comes after several reports claimed that President Aleksandr Lukashenko would hold a security meeting today following Russia’s renewed attack on Ukraine.

As noted, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked today by Russian forces, which started when Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russian missiles this morning after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit on Monday, October 10.

The attacks this morning come after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

According to the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, the attacks in Ukraine’s Kyiv were a result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions.

“Ukraine and Kyiv today are the result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions,” he said.

“He has done everything for it.”

