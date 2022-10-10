By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 11:34

BREAKING: German embassy in Kyiv hit by Russian strikes. Image: Sergej Sumlenny/Twitter

REPORTS coming out of Germany on Monday, October 10 suggest that the visa office of the German embassy was hit during the heavy Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

According to German news outlet BILD, the German embassy in Kyiv was hit by Russian strikes on Monday, October 10 as renewed attacks from Russia prompted Belarus to officially join the war.

The former chairman of the Böll Foundation in Kyiv, Sergei Sumlenny, posted photos on Twitter and said addressing Chancellor Olaf Scholz (64, SPD) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (41, Greens):

“The building where the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground?”

The building where the the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Any reaction of @Bundeskanzler @ABaerbock @BMVg_Bundeswehr ? Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground? pic.twitter.com/hU2wVWrK87 — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) October 10, 2022

Multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked today by Russian forces, which started when Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russian missiles this morning after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit on Monday, October 10.

The attacks this morning come after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

According to the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, the attacks in Ukraine’s Kyiv were a result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions.

“Ukraine and Kyiv today are the result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions,” he said.

“He has done everything for it.”