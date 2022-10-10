BREAKING NEWS: Heavy rains bring floods to the Costa Blanca and the Valencia region Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 21:22

Heavy rains have brought flooding to large parts of the Costa Blanca on Monday, October 10.

Following a hot and dry summer the rains have returned to the Costa Blanca and with a vengeance. Heavy rainfalls have caused flooding across large parts of the region damaging farms, businesses and homes.

The hardest hit has been the holiday town of Torrevieja where roads have been turned into rivers.

An orange alert remains in the area with more heavy rainfalls predicted for tonight, and a yellow alert for tomorrow when the rains will begin to subside.

Heavy rains are also being experienced in the Valencia region including Sagunto.

