BREAKING NEWS: Seven-year-old boy dies and others injured in Madrid explosion

The young boy was being treated at the La Paz Hospital after being brought in by paramedics. According to reports the boy had suffered cardiac arrest and had been resuscitated.
His five-year-old brother, originally reported as a seven-year-old, died the same day of the incident due to smoke inhalation. Although their mother suffered the same fate, she has survived and is said to be recovering.
On the day of the fire, eight neighbours were treated for smoke inhalation.
The explosion, which happened on the evening of Thursday, October 6 resulted in the boy’s death and serious injuries to his brother and their mother.
According to emergency services in Madrid, the explosion took place in commercial premises around 7:15 pm. The reasons for the explosion, which took place in the basement of a six-story building on Oslo Street, are unknown at present.
Emergency services are still on the scene and are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, which is said to have been very strong.
Smoke is said to have spread throughout the premises and into other parts of the building resulting in some of the injuries.
Some neighbours have been evicted from the building, some of whom have suffered mild asphyxiation and are being treated on-site. Other neighbours have been confined to their homes whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.
Forensic investigators are also on the scene trying to establish how the seven-year-old boy died and what caused the explosion.
