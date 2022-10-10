By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 8:56

BREAKING UPDATE: Casualties reported after Ukraine's Kyiv rocked by Russian missile attack as playground is hit. Image: Matti Maasikas/Twitter

REPORTS of multiple casualties following the Russian missiles on Ukraine’s Kyiv.

UPDATE 8.28 am (October 10) – War correspondent Christopher Miller for the Financial Times has reported multiple have died and been injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, October 10.

“The very centre of Kyiv was hit, right beside Shevchenko Park. The closest strike to the heart of Kyiv and the government quarter yet, and the first against it in many weeks. The missile struck a major intersection during the morning rush hour. State Emergency says dead + wounded.”

The very center of Kyiv was hit, right beside Shevchenko Park. Closest strike to the heart of Kyiv and the government quarter yet, and the first against it in many weeks. The missile struck a major intersection during morning rush hour. State Emergency spox says dead + wounded. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 10, 2022

This appeared to back up by a spokesperson for State Emergency Services who told Suspilne public broadcast that after several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, deaths and injuries have been reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram: “The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists! The rockets hit objects in the city center (in the Shevchenkiv district) and in the Solomyan district. The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues.

“I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.

“I am also asking the residents of the suburbs about this – not to go to the capital today.

“The central streets of Kyiv have been blocked by law enforcement officers, rescue services are working.”

A girl was recording a video message in Kyiv and was hit by an explosive wave.

A girl was recording a video message in #Kyiv and was hit by an explosive wave. pic.twitter.com/LJIX5iDmWK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2022

People speculated on the weapons used in the attack.

“Some of the weapons used appear to be cruise missiles launched by Russian strategic bombers (Tu-95). There is also an unconfirmed claim that Iranian drones have been used.”

Some of the weapons used appear to be cruise missiles launched by Russian strategic bombers (Tu-95). There are also unconfirmed claim that Iranian drones have been used. — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) October 10, 2022

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said: “Ukraine is under missile fire. There is information about strikes in many cities of the country. Civilians were injured as a result of the shellin.”

Tymoshenko urged people to stay in shelters.

Yaroslav Trofimov wrote on Twitter: “Mass murder in Kyiv on a Monday morning. Cars with passengers incinerated after being hit by Russian missiles in rush hour. Buildings on fire. Putin’s response to the Crimea bridge attack is to slaughter the innocents.”

Mass murder in Kyiv on a Monday morning. Cars with passengers incinerated after being hit by Russian missiles in rush hour. Buildings on fire. Putin’s response to the Crimea bridge attack is to slaughter the innocents. https://t.co/qTCJQEjYXR — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 10, 2022

UPDATE 8.05 am (October 10) – Russian missiles have reportedly hit an intersection of a road in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.Videos show the extent of the missile strike in Kyiv Ukraine, with one person mocking the attack on Twitter: “Looks like Russia hit the major military target of [checks notes] a random intersection in Kyiv.

looks like russia hit the major military target of [checks notes] a random intersection in kyiv https://t.co/DN8qPisDFX — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) October 10, 2022

Gerry Doyle added: “I think we should be clear here that there is a major disconnect between calling an attack on a bridge “terrorism” and launching missiles into city centres.”

According to local reports, it is believed that the area around Taras Shevchenko National University was hit.

Looks like the area around Taras Shevchenko National University was hit pic.twitter.com/wFOKfJuQTF — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2022

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko wrote: “Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground?”

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

Missiles appear to have struck a playground.

Multiple missiles hit the center of Kyiv this morning pic.twitter.com/ljy50PWW2O — Nima Tamaddon (@NimaTamaddon) October 10, 2022

ORIGINAL 7.35 am (October 10) – Footage circulating on social media on Monday, October 10, reportedly shows Russian missiles rocking Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

“Russian missiles have hit the centre of Kyiv,” the mayor of Ukraine’s capital said after several explosions were heard in the Shevchenkiv district — in the centre of the capital.

Kyiv was reportedly targeted by Russian strikes this morning, multiple explosions were seen. pic.twitter.com/BC3VCWgiIJ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2022

Big Breaking Russian Strikes Reported In Central #Kyiv. Clouds Of Black Smoke Can Be Seen Rising From Buildings Probably #Zelensky Office Was Destroyed By A Missile Strike. Governor: #Russia Fires 10 Missiles At #Mykolaiv.: The Kyiv Independenthttps://t.co/FojnRvkDM1 pic.twitter.com/yKgKGjbN2D — QuickUpdates (@BIGBNOW) October 10, 2022

A total of four explosions reportedly rocked Kyiv.

Повідомляють про 4 вибухи в Києві pic.twitter.com/PVvsbmFNcN — АSLAN (@antiputler_news) October 10, 2022

A BBC reporter was live on air when the Ukrainian capital was hit by Russian missiles.

WATCH: BBC reporter was live on air when the Ukrainian capital was hit by Russian missiles pic.twitter.com/KVDC3wK7zJ — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

Former world heavyweight champion boxer and Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram: “Several explosions in the Shevchenkiv district – in the centre of the capital. All services follow in place. Details later.”

War reporter Illia Ponomarenko wrote: “At least four strikes upon downtown Kyiv. Putin’s frantic anger.”

At least fours strikes upon downtown Kyiv.

Putin’s frantic anger. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 10, 2022

Nolan Peterson wrote: “Series of massive explosions in Kyiv. Woke my wife and I up and we ran from bed to the bomb shelter. Nothing this intense in Kyiv for months.”

Series of massive explosions in Kyiv. Woke my wife and I up and we ran from bed to the bomb shelter. Nothing this intense in Kyiv for months. — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) October 10, 2022

Ukrainian news outlet UNIAN said “Four explosions were heard in Kyiv. There are also reports of air defence in the Kyiv region … Smoke was spotted in the city after the explosions.”

Strana.ua wrote on Telegram: “Residents of Pechersk in the capital say three strong explosions. They were also heard in other districts of Kyiv.”

The news comes days after part of the Crimean Bridge exploded in a suspected lorry bomb attack, alleged to have been detonated by Ukraine’s Security Service.

