British Paralympian silver medallist fighting for his life after ‘freak accident’

10 October 2022

British Paralympian silver medallist George Peasgood was involved in a freak accident last Saturday leaving him in a critical condition.

According to his partner Frankie Hall, who was posted on Instagram on Monday, October 10, the 27-year-old suffered severe injuries after falling off his bike.

She said that she would be at his bedside where he is being treated in a neurological critical care unit for a “diffuse axonal injury.” Peasgood is currently in a coma having suffered a severe and sudden jolt to the brain.

Speaking about the extent of the injuries, she said the Tokyo Paralympics medallist would have a long road to recovery.

In her post Hall said: “To all of our friends, please know your support means the world to me, and will to do him too.

“He is a fighter, I’ve never known anyone as strong as George and I know, when it’s ready, he will pull through.

“’We do not have any further information at this stage but we will know more once he regains consciousness and we appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

Hall went on to thank the doctors from the Hertfordshire and Essex Air Ambulance crew, police and paramedics who saved his life ensuring that he was in safe hands within minutes.

Supporters and the Paralympian federations have taken to social media to wish Peasgood a speedy recovery, with Hall promising to keep everyone updated on his progress.

Among the well-wishers World Triathlon who tweeted they were ‘incredibly saddened to hear the news that Paralympian @george_peasgood was involved in a serious accident.

‘We wish him all the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back on the blue carpet very soon.’

The official Paralympics account also posted their hopes for a speedy recovery saying: ‘The thoughts of all of us at ParalympicsGB are with @george_peasgood who was involved in a serious accident while cycling last week.

‘Wishing you a speedy recovery, George.’

As the British Paralympian silver medallist fights for his life it is a reminder of how easy severe accidents can occur in everyday life.

