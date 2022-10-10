Danish Island near Nord Stream pipeline without power after underwater cable cut

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 17:56

A Danish Island near the Nord Stream pipeline that was damaged last week had its power restored after the cable carrying electricity from the mainland was cut this morning.

According to new site RND on Monday, October 9 the power outage occurred just after 8 am this morning leaving the island of Bornholm in the dark.

Authorities said that an underwater cable from Sweden had been cut although they do not know the cause as yet.

A spokesperson for utility company Trefor said: “At this point in time there is no reason to speculate about the cause.

“We are in the process of clarifying what is responsible for the blackout.”

Bornholm is home to around 40,000 people and is roughly 590 square kilometres in size, with the majority of the people living on the south side of the island.

The news that the power line had been cut has resulted in a lot of speculation given that it passes nearby the Nord Stream pipelines that were damaged last week. Danish and Swedish authorities have said that several hundred kilograms of explosives were used to sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 lines.

Who was responsible for the damage to the pipelines remains unclear for now with investigations continuing. Given the time difference between the two incidences, the Danish Island near the Nord Stream pipeline being cut is most probably unrelated.

