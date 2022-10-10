Medieval Festival returns to Elche after the restrictions of the pandem

By Anna Ellis • 10 October 2022 • 13:49

The Councillor for Culture of Elche City Council, Marga Anton. Image: Elche City Council

“Return to Life” is the motto of the XXVII Medieval Festival of Elche which will run from Thursday, October 20 until Tuesday, November 1.

Medieval culture will come to the city’s squares and cultural spaces as a framework for the extraordinary performances of the Misteri, which will take place on Friday, October 28, Saturday, October 29 and Tuesday, November 1, in the Basilica of Santa María.

The Councillor for Culture of Elche City Council, Marga Anton, presented the programme of activities that will begin on the afternoon of Thursday, October 20 with the opening of the Medieval Market. The market will have the participation of some fifteen top national and international companies.

The councillor confirmed: “The return to life is an expression that reflects a change, a rebirth, after these two years of great uncertainty. The festival is reborn with strength. It will occupy streets, squares, chapels, cloisters and theatres of our city and flood them with the power of music, performing arts and dance.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.