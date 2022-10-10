BREAKING: Dnipro Ukraine under attack from Russian missiles as Russia’s new general Surovikin takes over command

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 8:49

MULTIPLE missile strikes have been reported in Ukraine’s Dnipro on Monday, October 10 as new Russian General Surovikin takes over command.

Following strikes on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Dnipro is also under attack apparently from orders given by Russia’s new General Surovikin who recently took over command.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the extent of the attack.

As a result of the “massive missile attack of the region, there are dead and wounded,” the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said. All services are working at the sites of the strikes, he added.

As noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

The appointment of Surovikin comes after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded on Saturday, October 8 after an apparent attack from Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.