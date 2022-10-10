By Anna Ellis • 10 October 2022 • 15:05

El Borge getting ready to accommodate motorhomes . Image: El Borge City Council

The Mayor of El Borge, Raul Vallejo Díaz, has announced that a motorhome parking area will soon be available in the area known as La Huertecilla.

This is an area in great demand by this tourist sector which will allow motorhomes to park next to the sports facilities.

The actions to be carried out for the creation of this new space will allow for the development of a booming tourist model. It will consist of perimeter fencing to protect the area reserved for parking, the provision of facilities for emptying used water, the adaptation of the sewage system and drinking water connections to the municipal network.

Along with the new area, which will have direct access to the changing rooms and toilets of the sports area, is a warehouse where vending machines will be installed. There will also be vertical and horizontal signage so that all citizens can quickly identify the different plots.

The Mayor confirmed that: “With the construction and implementation of this motorhome area we continue to create new public areas for the service of visitors that will strengthen the positioning of El Borge as a tourist town.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.