Estonia officially recognises Russia as a sponsor of state terrorism

By Chris King • 10 October 2022 • 16:38
Image of buildings in Ukraine destroyed by Russian missile attacks.
Credit: [email protected]
In a statement issued today, Monday, October 10, the government in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, announced that it recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Urmas Reinsalu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “The Republic of Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and the international community must do likewise”.
I condem in the strongest possible way the ongoing missile attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and other 🇺🇦 cities. Russia has shown yet again its cowardly face and must be declared terror sponsoring state. #StandWithUkraine #StopRussia
— Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) October 10, 2022
This came in response to the missile attacks that were launched yesterday, Sunday 9, and again today, on civilian areas in Ukraine. “Missiles have hit, and continue to hit, playgrounds, homes, and other sites that have no defence or military purpose whatsoever. The aim of this kind of attack by Russia is terror – to destroy innocent people and cause as much destruction as possible”, Reinsalu added.
“Ukraine has our unwavering support”, assured the minister. He called for the establishment of an international tribunal at which Russia and its leaders could be held to account for their actions in Ukraine. Reinsalu also urged other nations to increase their supply of defence systems to the war-torn country.
Several Ukrainian cities have been bombarded with missiles this morning, including Lviv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and the capital, Kyiv. Civilians have been reported killed or injured in the resulting explosions.
The Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee in Estonia last week announced that it intended to issue a formal statement about Russia’s aggression. Chairman Marko Mihkelson labelled them a ‘terrorist regime’, as reported by news.err.ee.
Alar Karis, the Estonian president, tweeted today: “Think of this when you put your children to bed at night: Ukrainian kids are forced to sleep when missiles are hitting their hometowns. Their parents don’t know if they have family and home in the morning. Kyiv & several other cities were hit by Russia’s attack early morning”.
Following a meeting this morning with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted: “Shelling across Ukraine including Kyiv shows Russia’s terrorist tactics”.
Shelling across Ukraine including #Kyiv shows #Russia's terrorist tactics.
This makes it even more acute to establish tribunal for crime of aggression. I suggested to @vonderleyen EU could help lead these efforts.
Ukraine needs modern anti-missile systems and air defence fast. pic.twitter.com/IKM0i81qOA
— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2022
My message with @vonderleyen at the Narva border crossing, with Russia on the other side:
The best way to be with #Ukraine right now is to speed up our support.
Russia's targets are civilians. Ukraine needs air defence systems to protect its people.
We #StandWithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/yk7HxhwZZY
— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2022
