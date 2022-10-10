German train network disrupted after improvised explosive device discovered at station

By Chris King • 10 October 2022 • 2:55

Image of Deutsche Bahn train Credit: cc/kafeeeinstein

Part of the German railway network was temporarily disrupted after an improvised explosive device was found at Straußfurt station.

According to German police in the central state of Thuringia, an IED (improvised explosive device) was discovered at Straußfurt train station on Sunday, October 9. At this moment the authorities have not pinpointed any suspect regarding the planting of the device.

Train services were temporarily disrupted on the line between Nordhausen and Erfurt while bomb squad experts safely removed and defused the device. An operation is said to be underway to try and establish how the device got placed in the station and who was responsible for it.

Selbstgebastelter Sprengkörper auf Nordthüringer Bahnhof Straußfurt entdeckt. Der Polizei zufolge wurde der Zugverkehr zwischen Erfurt und Nordhausen deshalb zeitweise unterbrochen. Experten transportierten den Sprengsatz ab. Wer ihn auf dem Bahnsteig deponierte, ist unklar. — MDR AKTUELL (@MDRAktuell) October 9, 2022

On Sunday, October 9, Germany’s train network in the north of the country was brought to a standstill by suspected sabotage. No direct accusation has been made but there are rumblings that it is believed a state actor was behind the act. It is easy to point a finger at Russia of course, but there is no hard evidence at this point to substantiate that.

Another theory was that members of a far-left group could be responsible. One noticeable aspect of the event is that two interruptions occurred, 540km (approx 335 miles) apart, but, simultaneously. As pointed out by the authorities, something like that can not be a coincidence or an act of vandalism. It was clearly premeditated and planned meticulously.

