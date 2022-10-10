By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 9:37

Ukrainian politician Ilya Kiva says attacks on Kyiv a result of Zelensky's actions. Image: Oleh Dubyna/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING strikes on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Monday, October 10, Ukrainian politician Ilya Kiva said attacks in Ukraine today were the result of President Zelensky’s actions.

According to the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, the attacks in Ukraine’s Kyiv were a result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions.

“Ukraine and Kyiv today are the result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions,” he said.

“He has done everything for it.”

As noted, Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russian missiles this morning after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit on Monday, October 10.

The attacks this morning come after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

