By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 13:19

Chechen leader Kadyrov warns President Zelensky "Russia hasn't really started yet". Image: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

CHECHEN leader Ramzan Kadyrov has warned Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that “Russia hasn’t really started yet” following missile strikes from Putin on Monday, October 10.

Taking to Telegram following the strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine, Kadyrov warned Zelensky “Russia hasn’t really started yet”.

“Zelensky complains about flyovers in Kyiv and other cities,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote.

“And how did you, sucker Zelensky, think: you are allowed and others are not?”

He added: “So for eight years, bombing civilians, destroying the infrastructure of LNR cities, covering a nuclear power plant with shells, blowing up bridges, shelling important facilities was allowed, but as soon as it landed on your head, suddenly no one was allowed?

“We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hasn’t really started yet, so stop complaining like a cheapskate and run away before it gets here. Run, Zelensky, run without looking back towards the West.”

The Chechen leader then said he was happy with the new Russian general leading the attack.

“Now I’m one hundred per cent happy with the SWO,” he said.

Kadyrov blamed the Russian generals for the loss of formerly taken territory in Ukraine and said that if it was up to him, he would strip those officers of their rank and send them to fight on the front lines.

As noted, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked today by Russian forces, which started when Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russian missiles this morning after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit on Monday, October 10.

The attacks this morning come after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

Kadyrov’s speech follows Belarus officially joining Russia in the war against Ukraine after Putin and Lukashenko agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops.

