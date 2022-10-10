Man charged with murder after victim dies from the wounds 21 years later

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 22:23

Steve Paul Craig - Screengrab ITV

A man has been charged with murder 21 years after he poured petrol over his girlfriend and set her alight.

Prosecutors in the UK announced on Monday, October 10 that following the death of Jacqueline Kirk from the injuries sustained in 1998, Steven Paul Craig, 57, of York would be charged with her murder.

Craig was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he poured petrol over Jacqueline Kirk and set her on fire. He was convicted and sentenced in 2000 by a court in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, following the incident on 18 April 1998.

Kirk survived but suffered extensive injuries that eventually led to her death on August 23, 2019.

A prosecutor told the Bristol Crown Court: “In 1998, this defendant attacked a woman by pouring petrol over her and setting her alight with a flame.

“The injuries inflicted were of great significance as a result of his actions.

“However, at that time the victim survived. As a result, the defendant was tried and punished for what he had then done.

“But the story does not end there.

“Many years later, the injured woman died as a result in part of the injuries that this defendant had inflicted on this victim.

“Therefore, we say that good sense and the law says that this defendant should be accountable for the full consequences of what he did.

“The prosecution say that this defendant can be described as having murdered the victim.”

Kirk is said to have suffered burns across more than 35 per cent of her body including her face, chest, torso, thighs and buttocks. Arguing the case for charging Craig, the prosecutor said that her skin was no longer able to stretch far enough to accommodate the swelling of her intestines.

Doctors decided given the extent of her injuries not to operate to repair her diaphragm, however, that burst from the pressure killing her.

Jurors have been asked by the judge to put all emotion aside when considering the case and to look at the facts only. The case is expected to last around three weeks

Craig denies the charge of murder. The case, expected to last three weeks and will determine whether the man can be charged with murder after the victim dies from the wounds 21 years later.

