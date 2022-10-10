Marbella International Festival promises afternoon of multicultural fun for Triple A animal shelter

By Betty Henderson • 10 October 2022 • 16:36

There is plenty to entertain the whole family at the Triple A International Fair

A local animal shelter is holding an exciting International Fair in Marbella city centre. The Triple A in Marbella will host the event with fun for all of the family on October 23.

Event organisers want to capture the cosmopolitan environment in Marbella with activities and stalls to celebrate the many cultures that are present in Marbella’s international community.

Events will kick off from 12:30pm and last throughout the afternoon until 5:30pm. Activities will include gourmet international food stands, a cocktail and wine bar, live music performed by Nathan Dean, a nearly new clothes sale, market stalls and a kids activity area. There will also be plenty of opportunities to win great prizes on a raffle and tombola.

The Triple A is an animal shelter mainly run by volunteers that operates in Marbella. The organisation rescues vulnerable and abused animals and gives them a new life, surrounded by love and care. The organisation is raising funds as it operates from a temporary site while completing much-needed refurbishments on its original site.

More information is available by calling Lily Van Tongeren on 622 91 02 14 or emailing [email protected]