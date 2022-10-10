By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 15:32

Dmitry Medvedev calls Ukraine a "Nazi political regime" that will always "pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia". Image: paparazzza/Shutterstock.com

THE deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitriy Medvedev, has called for ‘full-scale dismantling” of Ukraine’s Nazi political regime’.

Taking to Telegram after the Security Council meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriy Medvedev said that Ukraine “in its current configuration with the Nazi political regime will pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia.”

He said that the Russian strikes that rocked Ukraine on Monday, October 10 was “the first episode”.

He said that it was his “personal position” that ” in addition to protecting our people and protecting the borders of the country, the goal of our future actions, in my opinion, should be the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine.”

As noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting with members of the country’s Security Council, days after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting.

“In the morning, a massive strike with high-precision weapons was inflicted on energy facilities, military command and communications of Ukraine,” Putin said on Monday, October 10.

“If Kyiv attacks continue on Russian territory, Russia’s responses will be tough.”

Putin also said that “Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant, undermining power lines.”