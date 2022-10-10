Dmitry Medvedev calls Ukraine a “Nazi political regime” that will always “pose a constant, direct and clear threat to Russia”

Serious consequences of terrorist attacks in Kyiv against the Kursk nuclear power plant were prevented, he added. Putin accused Kyiv of trying to undermine one of the sections of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. Russia is not allowed to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream, although the beneficiary is known, Putin said. Putin asked the head of the Russian Defense Ministry to report to the Security Council on the results of the strike on targets in Ukraine, as reported by TASS. Earlier, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov warned Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that “Russia hasn’t really started yet” following missile strikes from Putin on Monday, October 10. Taking to Telegram following the strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine, Kadyrov warned Zelensky “Russia hasn’t really started yet”. “Zelensky complains about flyovers in Kyiv and other cities,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote. “And how did you, sucker Zelensky, think: you are allowed and others are not?” He added: “So for eight years, bombing civilians, destroying the infrastructure of LNR cities, covering a nuclear power plant with shells, blowing up bridges, shelling important facilities was allowed, but as soon as it landed on your head, suddenly no one was allowed? “We warned you, Zelensky, that Russia hasn’t really started yet, so stop complaining like a cheapskate and run away before it gets here. Run, Zelensky, run without looking back towards the West.” Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.