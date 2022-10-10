Three days of mourning announced in Uttar Pradesh India following death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 7:38

Three days of mourning announced in Uttar Pradesh Indian following death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Image: PradeepGaurs/Shutterstock.com

Uttar Pradesh government has announced that there will be a three-day state mourning after it was announced that Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav had died. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav has died at the age of 82 on Monday, October 10. He had been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital since last week.

Tributes flooded social media after the announcement of his death.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wrote: “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views.

“His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.”

“Mulayam Singh Yadav took a stand against a communal wave during the Rath Yatra. He had many failings, but deserves credit for helping delay the communal takeover of UP by about 15 years. RIP,” Aditya Menon wrote.

Another person wrote: “Sad to know about the passing away of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. May Almighty Allah bless his soul.”

“Very sad to know about the passing away of the great socialist leader & former CM of UP #MulayamSinghYadav ji. His contributions towards uplifting the downtrodden will always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the family members on the sad demise of #MulayamSinghYadav Ji, founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party & former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

As well as serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three non-consecutive terms, Mulayam Singh Yadav also served as the Minister of Defence for the Government of India.

