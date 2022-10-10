By Anna Ellis • 10 October 2022 • 13:32

Parking in Costa Blanca's Benidorm. Image: Benidorm City Council

The park-and-ride car park on Cuba Avenue has now completed its adaptation of the entire plot and now has more than 500 parking spaces.

The mayor, Toni Perez, confirmed that: “Benidorm already has more than 7,000 free spaces in nearly 40 park-and-ride car parks distributed throughout the city, in addition to the offer of private car parks and that of other municipal park-and-ride car parks, such as the one at Las Terrazas.”

For a few years, Benidorm has had car parks controlled by the Parking Regulatory Ordinance (ORA), known as the blue zone. However, since 2022 new colours and regulations have been included in these parking spaces.

Orange zone

Visitors are not allowed to park in any of the 1,694 orange spaces. These spaces are reserved exclusively for residents and registered with the Council. If you park here a permit card needs to be on display. Before the lines were white.

You will find the orange areas mainly in Foietes-Colonia Madrid, Els Tolls, Rincon de Loix, El Campo and La Cala

Green zone

Tourists need to pay for green spaces which are free for residents. In total there are 1586 spaces.

The green areas are located mainly in Mercasa, El Campo, Levante and Rincon de Loix.

Blue Zone

The blue zone is charged for in the summer months and some spaces are free in winter. In the high season months you can park in one of the 1400 blue spaces for a maximum of 2 hours and on weekends and holidays it is free. Most of the blue zones are concentrated in the Levante area.

Always a sign that October has arrived is the parking machines being covered up giving us free parking in certain areas of the Blue Zone in Benidorm.

Remember the best way to make sure that the area is free to park in, is to check that the meter is covered with a metal casing and that it’s not only resident parking permitted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.