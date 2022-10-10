Porn actress breaks her back during a Twitch live recording

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 October 2022 • 20:44

Twitchcon - Image Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

A porn actress has broken her back during a live recording on Twitch.

The accident, which happened on Monday, October 10 in San Diego, saw the actress jump into a foam-filled pool.

According to the news site elperiodico the 30-year-old porn star and streamer Adrian Chechik, she jumped with her legs wide open only to fall and break her back.

Chechik is said to have tried to stand up quickly only to realise that she couldn’t and needed assistance. Confirming the accident to her more than 800,000 followers, Chechik said: “Well, I broke my back in two places and today I will submit to surgery to place a bar as support.

“Send your support. When it rains, it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.

My friend @loch_vaness dislocated her knee in this thing pic.twitter.com/AiLJH5B24Q — SW33TS✨️|✈️Twitchcon (@Sw33tsTTV) October 9, 2022

The porn star is not the only one to suffer an injury at the show with another woman dislocating her knee. As a result, the pool was closed to prevent further accidents.

The accident follows recent posts by Chechik which drew a lot of media attention. In those posts, she spoke of the multiple injuries she received during the recording of her movies.

She said that the movements of oral sex caused her to have a pinched nerve and that various parts of her spine were “out of place” following other acts. The actress has appeared in more than 360 porn films during her career.

It is now known how bad the injury is or whether it will have put paid to her career, suffice to say that the porn actress who breaks her back is a very lucky girl indeed as she could have been paralysed.

