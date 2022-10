By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 12:20

BREAKING: Putin holds operational meeting with members of Security Council. Image: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING strikes in Kyiv and multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday, October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding an operational meeting with members of the country’s Security Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently holding an operational meeting with members of the country’s Security Council, days after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting.

“In the morning, a massive strike with high-precision weapons was inflicted on energy facilities, military command and communications of Ukraine,” Putin said.

“If Kyiv attacks continue on Russian territory, Russia’s responses will be tough.”

Putin also said that “Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant, undermining power lines.”

Serious consequences of terrorist attacks in Kyiv against the Kursk nuclear power plant were prevented, he added. Putin accused Kyiv of trying to undermine one of the sections of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. Russia is not allowed to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream, although the beneficiary is known, Putin said. Putin asked the head of the Russian Defense Ministry to report to the Security Council on the results of the strike on targets in Ukraine, as reported by TASS.

The news follows Belarus officially joining Russia in the war against Ukraine after Putin and Lukashenko agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops.

As noted, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked today by Russian forces, which started when Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have been attacked by Russian missiles this morning after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit on Monday, October 10.

The attacks this morning come after Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a cruel ex-jailbird general as the new commander of his troops following losses and the firing of yet another general.

A report by Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Saturday, October 8 said that Serguei Surovikin would take control of the troops in Ukraine.

In his report, Konashenkov said that Surovikin will now be “Commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​​​the special military operation.”

Surovikin, who until now commanded the forces on the southern flank, replaces General Alexander Dvornikov, who had been the top man in the command chain since April.

According to the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva, the attacks in Ukraine’s Kyiv were a result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions.

“Ukraine and Kyiv today are the result of Zelensky’s earlier decisions and actions,” he said.

“He has done everything for it.”

