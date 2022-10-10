Spain’s two main political parties to recoup votes in 2023: latest Valencia poll

By Brian O'Malley • 10 October 2022 • 12:46

Spain is set to hold regional elections in May 2023. Image: Vivitta/Shutterstock.com

Both PP and PSOE are expected to recoup votes from smaller parties, with PP taking most of Ciudadanos’ votes.

The PP’s regional branch PPCV (Partido Popular Comunitat Valenciana) and PSOE’s PSPV (Partido Socialista del País Valenciá) are set to recoup the majority of votes in next the election, as reported by the Spanish news outlet Información.

The PPCV, lead by Carlos Mazón, would be the great beneficiary of the collapse of Ciudadanos in the next regional elections in May 2023, according to the poll carried out by Gesop for the Iberian Press newspapers in the Valencian Community. In 2019, Ciudadanos had a share 17%, at nearly 500,000 votes, in the last elections four years go. Valencia is one of the few remaining regions where Ciudadanos still has a meaningful presence.

On the left, the PSPV under Ximo Puig is expected to make gains despite inflation pressures on his term, and may get votes from coalition partners Compromís and Unides Podem.

The poll draws a scenario in which the traditional parties are once again gaining ground over the alternative parties after years of suffering a flight of votes towards the periphery.

Ximo Puig would capture a good part of the votes of Compromís and Unides Podem.

Voters from regionalist party Compromís showed little intention of voting for Unides Podem, and viceversa, Unides Podem voters are unlikely to vote for Compromís, despite relatively similar programmes, according to the poll.

The voters of far right party Vox are expected to continue voting for Vox for the most part, with some voters transferring to the PPCV.

