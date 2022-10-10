By Matthew Roscoe • 10 October 2022 • 9:15

Multiple Ukrainian cities hit by Russian missiles after State Duma called Crimean Bridge attack a "declaration of war". Image: @morozartt/Twitter

FOLLOWING the statement from Russia’s State Duma in which they called the Crimean Bridge attack a “declaration of war”, multiple Ukrainian cities have been hit by Russian missiles on Monday, October 10.

According to early reports and videos making the rounds on social media, multiple Ukrainian cities have now been attacked by Russian missiles after Russia’s Crimean Bridge exploded over the weekend – which the country’s State Duma called a “declaration of war”.

Following reports of strikes in Kyiv and Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kremenchuk have all reportedly been hit.

Just now, Ukraine is under massive shelling.

Kyiv,Dnipro,Lviv,Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kremenchug. Rockets continue to fly. There are many victims among the civilian population. Video shows the center of Kyiv.#RussiaIsATerroristState #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/FZFXRMelZo — Artem Moroziuk 🇺🇦 (@morozartt) October 10, 2022

Ukraine’s President Zelensky said following the attacks: “🇺🇦@ZelenskyyUa: “On the 229th day, Russia is trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Kill people who are sleeping in #Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in #Dnipro & #Kyiv. The air alarm doesn’t stop throughout #Ukraine. Be strong.”

🇺🇦@ZelenskyyUa: “On the 229th day, Russia is trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Kill people who are sleeping in #Zaporizhzhia. Kill people on their way to work in #Dnipro & #Kyiv. The air alarm doesn’t stop throughout #Ukraine. Be strong.”#ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/iNrHPtDj3b — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 10, 2022

As noted, following strikes on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Dnipro is also under attack apparently from orders given by Russia’s new General Surovikin who recently took over command.

As a result of the “massive missile attack of the region, there are dead and wounded,” the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko said. All services are working at the sites of the strikes, he added.

“The terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge is no longer just a challenge, but a declaration of war without rules,” Russia’s State Duma said on Saturday, October 8 following the explosion on the Kerch Strait crossing.

Deputy Oleg Morozov told RIA Novosti that the explosion on Russia’s Crimean Bridge was “a blatant terrorist war is being waged against us.”

“Moreover, the long-announced terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge is no longer just a challenge, it is a declaration of war without rules,” he said.

Morozov added that if there is no “adequate” response, such incidents will occur more often.

“If we keep silent in response and do not give an adequate response, such terrorist attacks will multiply,” he said.

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that “Ukrainian vandals” damaged the bridge.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.