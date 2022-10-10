UPDATE: How and who was responsbile for blowing up the Crimea bridge?

This morning the bridge that links Russia with Crimea, a crucial link between the two areas was badly damaged in an explosion prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to say that it was a declaration of war (sic).

Reports on social media late on Saturday, October 8 suggest that it was an act of suicide by a Ukrainian driving an explosive-laden truck.

But experts looking at video of the explosion and the extent of the damage have in conversations with news stations said that it simply could not have been caused by a truck carrying explosives.

One of those is Alexandre Vautravers, Editor-in-Chief at Swiss Military Review who told Al Jazeera that the Crimea bridge explosion could have been caused by something other than the truck blast alone.

He said: “The possibility of a truck carrying explosives, and we’re talking about several hundred kilos of explosives, is probably not going to produce this much damage.

“Certainly, it is going to ruin the asphalt, the visible part of the bridge, the functional part of the bridge, but definitely the structure is not going to be necessarily impacted.

“We need to take with a grain of salt the story to us about how this truck arrived there and all of a sudden produced all of this damage.”

Vautravers believes that there is more to the story and that someone is not telling the truth about the explosion, adding that he believes that it would take more than a truck carrying explosives to do such damage.

Ukraine would appear to have taken responsibility for the destruction of the Crimea bridge issuing stamps showing the blast not hours after it happened. So how did they do such damage, could the bridge have been sabotaged and set off to coincide with the passing of the truck, and there is the question of who was driving the truck?

Perhaps in the coming days, we will find out more about whether a truck carrying explosives did blow up the Crimea bridge or whether there is indeed more to the story.

