By Guest Writer • 10 October 2022 • 13:05

Members of the House of Lords at the border crossing Credit: Gibraltar Government

YOUNGSTERS must be accompanied by adult to cross Gibraltar border thanks to sudden change of rules by Spanish Government.

The Spanish authorities have just advised the Gibraltar authorities that, as from Wednesday 12 October 2022, new controls will be coming into place at the border affecting the crossing of minors.

This is in addition to the ongoing requirement the minor (defined by the Spanish authorities as anyone under the age of 18) to be in possession of a valid travel document such as a passport.

Those young people resident in Gibraltar, intending to cross from Gibraltar to Spain, will need to be accompanied by an adult and entry may be refused if the young person is unaccompanied.

If an adult accompanying the minor is not the person’s parent, the Spanish border guards will perform more thorough checks than usual in order to, for example, record the personal details of both the adult and the minor.

The same requirement will exist for any Gibraltar resident under the age of 18 travelling from Spain to Gibraltar.

The new rule also applies to young people who are resident in Spain and if being accompanied by an adult who is not their parent, there will be an additional need to present a duly completed Declaration signed by the parent that will need to be presented to the Spanish authorities at the border.

The same requirements will need to observed when crossing from Gibraltar to Spain but this declaration is not required in respect of young people who are Gibraltar residents.

It is important to note that children who cross the border unaccompanied to attend school, to attend activities or to make use of Gibraltar Airport will not be able to cross the border unaccompanied as from Wednesday October 12, 2022.

The Gibraltar Government has stressed that the public should note that this information is based on information relayed to the Gibraltar authorities by the Spanish authorities and could well be subject to change.

The Gibraltar authorities will not be implementing any of these requirements for young people entering or leaving Gibraltar and the change is purely being operated by Spain.

Thank you for reading ‘Youngsters must be accompanied by adult to cross Gibraltar border’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.