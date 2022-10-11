Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Polkadot are three worthwhile Investments in 2022

By EWN • 11 October 2022 • 18:47

Despite the market downturn for cryptocurrencies this year, these digital assets remain at the top of most trends. And daily, we count additional collaborations with companies outside of the crypto landscape. Why is this? Blockchain technology is the future of finance, and no one wants to be left behind in such a revolution.

The crypto market is all about getting in early, being a part of the moving train, and securing your position in the bright future that it offers the financial ecosystem. For investors in the market, this is the mantra for profitable investments.

This article highlights three cryptocurrencies that could guarantee profits in 2022. Amongst these three investment options are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin currently on presale to bring money into the DeFi space. Let’s find out more about these cryptocurrencies.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano(ADA) is a decentralised PoS blockchain system designed to scale and outperform existing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum in terms of scalability. It is a third-generation blockchain system built to provide effective transaction services for users, all at affordable fees.

By market cap, Cardano is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies. It is intended to be a secure and scalable blockchain platform for smart contracts, enabling the creation of various decentralised financial apps and contributing to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The network recently launched its Vasil hard fork upgrade, which would go a long way in improving scalability and making user experiences even better on the network. The network creators claim that this upgrade is but the beginning of the Cardano blockchain’s efficiency.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot(DOT) is a cross-chain interoperability blockchain that enables the interaction and communication between several blockchain networks. It is a system that enables any kind of data or asset to be transferred across blockchains.

Due to the isolated nature of cryptocurrencies, most networks would require you to transfer your assets into FIAT currency before transacting to other networks. Polkadot solves this problem by enabling blockchain-to-blockchain transactions without needing FIAT currencies.

Polkadot aspires to achieve high levels of security and scalability by allowing numerous blockchains to interact. The Polkadot token (DOT) is the network’s utility and governance token to verify transactions. It also serves as a governance token, allowing holders and community members to have a say in the network’s decision-making process.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big eyes coin(BIG) is a new meme coin that has made a tremendous buzz in the cryptocurrency market in the past months. It is a cat-inspired coin with the intent to create a narrative and set a precedent for more cat-inspired coins to be created. Big eyes aim to improve the world by providing means to earn money for its community and engaging in charitable causes globally.

It is a meme coin that has caught the eye of investors; Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised over $5 million and is currently in its 4th presale phase. Investors who buy in early at presale are almost guaranteed an automatic return after launch.

