Exiled-Belarusian democratic leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya set to address MEPs about “oppressive regime under dictator Lukashenko”

It added: “Ms Tsikhanouskaya last addressed MEPs in 2021 when she urged Europe to “face autocracy more proactively”. Together with other leaders of the democratic opposition in Belarus, she also received the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2020.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya will attend the committee meeting in person on Thursday, October 13, at 10.30 am (CEST).

The news of Tsikhanouskaya’s scheduled address at the Foreign Affairs Committee comes after Belarus officially announced it was joining Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The leaders of Belarus and Russia Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops to Ukraine, the Belarusian leader said on Monday, October 10.

“Due to the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we have agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This is all in accordance with our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we start deploying the Union State grouping,” Lukashenko said at the time.

“The backbone – I have always talked about this – of this grouping is the army, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. I have to inform you that the formation of this grouping has begun. It has been underway for, I think, two days already. My order was given to us to start forming this group,” he added.

