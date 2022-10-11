Gallup poll: Young women increasingly trending liberal while young men turn right

By Brian O'Malley • 11 October 2022 • 4:38

According to US polls made by Gallup, about 44 per cent of women aged 18-29 identify as liberal vs 25 per cent of men. The numbers are a sharp increase from just 3 years ago.

Young women are more likely to identify as liberal-leaning now than at any other point over the last two decades, while young men have begun to stray in the other direction, marking the largest gender gap in almost 25 years.

About 44 per cent of women ages 18-29 identified as liberal in 2021 compared to just 25 per cent of men, according to data from a Gallup poll. Those numbers show a sharp increase for women over the last four years. Only 35 per cent of women identified as liberal-leaning in 2018.

Young men have remained somewhat steady over the last few years, experiencing a gradual decline in the number of men who identified as liberal from 2016 to 2019, according to the data. However, that number experienced a spike in 2020 when about 27 per cent identified as liberal-leaning, falling again to 25 per cent in 2021.

“The 19-point difference between men and women who identify as liberal is the largest polling gap the survey has found since it began tracking the issue in 1998, according to the data.” as reported by The Washington Examiner.

Among young women, liberalism has greatly increased in recent decades, from just 29 per cent identifying as liberal in the late 1990s to almost 40 per cent by 2017.

Issues that may have influenced the gap include the #MeToo movement as well as the tenure of former US president Donald Trump. Increased numbers of college educated women and a decrease in young women who are married may also have an effect on the divide.

Some experts expect this trend to increase after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade earlier this summer, which ended federal guarantees of access to the procedure. According to Survey Center on American Life, 61 per cent of young women viewed abortion as a top concern compared to 36 per cent of all voters.

